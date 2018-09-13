64-year-old woman with dementia missing from Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police want the public's help finding a missing 64-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Deborah Reynolds was last seen Aug. 2 in an area she frequents near Oakland Avenue and Clay Street.

Her brother saw her in that area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information call Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

