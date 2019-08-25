65-year-old Michigan man granted clemency after serving 45 years in prison

Abner Hines and four other men robbed a store in 1974. One of the other men shot and killed the store owner. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 65-year-old Michigan man who was granted clemency after serving 45 years in prison for murder says everyone is capable of redemption.

Abner Hines and four other men robbed a store in 1974. One of the other men shot and killed the store owner.

Under state law then, all five were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Hines tells the Detroit News that poor, blacks aren't often given second chances. But despite the stigma, ex-convicts are redeemable.



