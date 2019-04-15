69-year-old Sterling Heights resident dies in crash

After the crash the victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Troy where he died of his injuries.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 69-year-old Sterling Heights resident died Saturday in a crash on Ryan and 8 Mile Roads.

The two vehicles involved included a 2013 silver BMW and 2009 red Jeep. The Sterling Heights resident was the driver of the Jeep. After the crash, he was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Troy, where he died of his injuries.

The 2013 BMW had four occupants, all of whom were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the BMW was traveling south on Ryan Road while the Jeep was headed north on Ryan, attempting to make a left turn onto westbound 18 Mile Road.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and the Jeep spun off onto the southwest corner. The BMW continued south and came to a rest after striking a tree in the southwest shopping plaza.

The Jeep caught fire immediately after the collision, and several people attempted to help the victim as EMS arrived.

Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash. If you have any information, call police at 586-446-2920.

