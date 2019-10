DETROIT - DTE Energy reports the company has restored power to 23,000 of the nearly 30,000 customers left without power Sunday.

Most of the outages happened around 4 a.m. Sunday. DTE crews are working to restore power to the remaining 7,000 customers. The company says most customers should have their power restored Monday.

