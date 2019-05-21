7 people accused of making false claims to fund created for Larry Nassar survivors

LANSING, Mich. - Seven people are accused of scamming a fund set up to reimburse survivors of abuse byLarry Nassar for counseling services that their insurance wouldn't cover.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office, there were false claims totaling $527,000. The fund was frozen last year because of suspicious claims.

Donita Johnson, Maxann Reese, Porter Johnson, Marcetta Johnson, Tammy Johnson, Corey Riley and Mary Riley all face charges in connection with the scams.

Donita Johnson and Maxann Reese were teammates on the Michigan State University women's basketball team from 1997 to 2000.

