7 people shot in 5 locations during violent night in Detroit

DETROIT - At least seven people were shot in Detroit in the span of about three hours.

“This is probably the second most violent week we've seen this year,” Police Chief James Craig said.

The past 24 hours were a busy time for Detroit police.

There were five shootings. One person was killed.

“Historically, during this long Memorial Day weekend, it tends to be more activity, more violence. This is not new, not acceptable,” Craig said.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, a woman was shot in the area of Angline Street and McNichols Road. She drove herself to a nearby hospital. She’s listed as stable.

About an hour later, two people were shot in the 11000 block of Laing Street. Police said the men were inside a red Nissan when another car drove by and someone inside shot at them.

An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old is in the hospital.

At 1:50 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was shot on Broadstreet Avenue near Coolingwood Street during an argument with a friend. He’s listed as stable.

Finally, two people were shot during the making of a music video near Edgewood and Erwin avenues on the city's east side.

Police said two cars got into an accident and people inside the cars started shooting.

“We had a situation, where a gang involved (was) making a music video, and there was a shooting incident. Our officers quickly responded to that location, and we did arrest a person of interest,” Craig said.

