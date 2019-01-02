7-year-old boy bitten by American bulldog in Oakland County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being bitten by an American bulldog in Brandon Township, police said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 3600 block of Hawthorne Street.

Medical officials and Brandon Township firefighters provided medical treatment and the child was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the child is a resident of Independence Township.

Officials from Oakland County Animal Control went to the home and confiscated the bulldog, police said. They will handle the investigation.

