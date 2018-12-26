7-year-old boy in Ontario calls 911 after getting snow pants for Christmas

ONTARIO - A 7-year-old boy in Ontario called 911 Tuesday night after receiving snow pants as a Christmas gift.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted the boy "just got added to the naughty list."

Schmidt said the boy requested the help of police.

Schmidt told CTVNews the incident is "an awareness and educational moment" that prompts another reminder for parents and caregivers to talk to children about making 911 calls.

Calling 911 for a non-emergency takes resources away from other priority calls that may be real emergencies, Schmidt said.

"Kids need to realize that calling 911 is critical and serious,” said Schmidt. “We don’t want to waste resources going after calls that aren’t an emergency."

