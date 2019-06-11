7-year-old boy left alone on bus in Ypsilanti for hours after falling asleep on way to school

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A 7-year-old boy spent several hours on a school bus alone Monday in Ypsilanti.

Tiera Huntsman said she dropped off her son Braylen Martin's backpack off at Childs Elementary School about 10:30 a.m., only to find out he wasn't there.

Braylen's father dropped him off at the bus stop just after 8 a.m., and no one knew where he was.

"I'm thinking, 'Is he sure he got on the bus? Did somebody kidnap him at the bus stop? Something has happened,'" Huntsman said.

It was eventually determined that Braylen fell asleep on the bus and missed getting off at school. He woke up after the bus was empty at a bus lot about a half-mile from his school.

Bus drivers are required to check every seat and put up a sign saying the bus is empty after a run, but it's unclear if the driver did.

"I'm very sorry that incident took place and that we will be following up to make sure it doesn't happen again and remind everyone of procedures," said Sean McNatt, Lincoln Consolidated superintendent.

