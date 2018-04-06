7 year-old boy shot in neck on Detroit's East Side

Detroit police are currently investigating after a 7 year-old boy was shot in the neck on Chelsea Avenue near Conner St and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Investigators tell Local 4, the boy's mother heard shots around 11 p.m. Thursday and then the boy told her that he had been shot.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and is said to be listed in critical condition.

A possible motive and suspect description have not yet been released by police.

