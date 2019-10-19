7-year-old child shot inside car, Detroit police say

The child was taken to a hospital shortly afterward and treated for serious injuries. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 7-year-old child was shot at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Detroit, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 18900 block of Bentler Street in Detroit while a mother was trying to wake up her children to get them out of a car.

Somebody in a gray truck allegedly drove by and fired multiple shots, striking one of the children in the car, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The child was taken to a hospital shortly afterward and treated for serious injuries. The shooter is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

