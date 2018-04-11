7 years later, case of dead man in burning car unsolved

ESCANABA, Mich. - Seven years later, police in the Upper Peninsula still are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a burning car.

Monday was the anniversary of Adam Campbell's death in Escanaba.

The Daily Press says an autopsy determined the cause of the 26-year-old's death, but the information hasn't been released to the public. A Facebook page titled "Justice for Adam Campbell" was created by a friend to publicize the unsolved case.

In 2016, five years after Campbell's death, Escanaba police wondered if he was mistakenly targeted by someone.

Campbell was a Marquette native who had a son.

