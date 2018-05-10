71-year-old man killed in Monroe County crash

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 71-year-old Monroe man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle was hit in Frenchtown Township.

Police said Samuel Venier was stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road about 2:26 p.m. He proceeded to turn west onto Newport Road without yielding for an oncoming vehicle, police said.

His 2000 Ford Taurus was struck by the approaching vehicle, a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Venier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old woman from Newport, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.