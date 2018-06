A 71-year-old Michigan man was killed June 13, 2018 when an SUV struck his vehicle in Lexington, Kentucky. (LEX18 News)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A 71-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday when an SUV struck his vehicle in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to LEX18 News, Thomas A. Gauthier, of Berkley, Michigan, was T-boned by a white SUV while he was getting off I-75 and crossing onto Iron Works Pike. Gauthier was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the white SUV was injured.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.