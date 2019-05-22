72-year-old man accused of 'severely scratching' cars at Macomb County library

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 72-year-old man allegedly "severely scratched" multiple vehicles parked at the Clinton Township Library, officials said.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Gary Young is accused of scratching cars between March 22 and May 13.

Officials said Young would park next to a vehicle and get out of his vehicle, act suspicious and get back in his vehicle and drive away. He was allegedly acting suspicious because he was damaging the parked vehicles.

“This behavior is very troubling,” Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “Libraries, schools, parks are all community environments we want our citizens to visit and feel safe doing so. You would never think, while checking out a book, a senior citizen, with no apparent motive, is maliciously damaging your vehicle in the parking lot.”

Young is charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 in connection with two incidents.

"Based on library surveillance, we know there are more victims. We encourage the public to come forward if they noticed similar scratches to their vehicle after visiting the Clinton Library over the past few months," Smith said.

