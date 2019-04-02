72-year-old woman struck, killed by teenage driver in Pittsfield Township, police say

A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed, police said. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed by a teenage driver while crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area in Pittsfield Township, police said.

Police and firefighters were called at 8:37 p.m. Monday to Carpenter Road north of Ellsworth Road.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Dexter man was traveling north on Carpenter Road south of Center Valley Drive when it struck the woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, medical officials said.

Police said the driver was not injured.

The Pittsfield Township Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Pittsfield police at 734-822-4911.

