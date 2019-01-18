73-year-old Michigan man hides crack cocaine in his ear during traffic stop, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - Calhoun County sheriff's deputies said they found a bag of crack cocaine hidden inside a 73-year-old Battle Creek man’s ear canal during a Friday traffic stop.

WoodTV reports a deputy saw a vehicle speeding just after midnight. When the deputy stopped the vehicle, the deputy noticed a bag in the driver’s ear.

Police said further investigation revealed the driver was trying to hide crack cocaine inside his ear.

Authorities said the man suffered an unrelated health issue and needed medical treatment.

An arrest warrant has been sent to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of narcotics.