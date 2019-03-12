73-year-old woman dies after fire caused by gas stove in Oakland County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 73-year-old woman died Monday after her hair and clothes caught on fire while she was using a gas stove, Oakland County deputies said.

Deputies and Brandon Township firefighters were called at 8:19 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3000 block of Cedar Loop.

The fire had been extinguished by the time officials arrived, and paramedics provided emergency medical treatment, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said.

Authorities said the woman suffered from dementia.

