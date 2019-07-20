74K DTE customers across Metro Detroit without power

DETROIT - Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and 70 mph winds have left thousands of people without power.

As of Saturday morning, DTE reported 74,000 customers are still without power. Many of those customers will be left without power until Monday.

There are many downed trees and power lines across Metro Detroit. DTE is anticipating record high energy usage Saturday.

In addition to the power outages Local 4 meterologist Andrew Humpry says it will feel like 110 degrees Saturday.

Firefighters are urging people to stay safe. Crews will be working around the clock to get the power back on. In the meantime, here are a few things you can do to stay safe and stay cool.

Drink a lot of water.

If you've lost power and don't have air conditioning, look for cooling shelters in your area.

Keep the blinds closed, and look for shady areas where you can relax.

You can also monitor outages in your area using the DTE app.

