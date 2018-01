DETROIT - One person is hospitalized after being shot Thursday at a deli on Detroit's west side.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was shot by a 75-year-old man at Teenie's Deli on 7 Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting.

