MARYSVILLE, Mich. - A 79-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after he drove his car into the St. Clair River.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside the Junction Buoy Restaurant in Marysville.

According to authorities, the man was adjusting the way the car was parked when he drove into the river. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

