79-year-old Ohio woman sentenced to 10 days in jail for feeding stray cats

A 79-year-old woman in Ohio was sentenced to 10 days in jail because she was feeding stray cats. (CNN)

Nancy Segula lives in Garfield Heights. She said she used to have a neighbor that had a couple of cats and when he moved, he left the cats behind. She said the cats started showing up on her back porch.

"I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them and I'm a cat lover. And then, once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden," Segula told CNN.

She received her first citation in 2017 and then received a few more. She's been cited a total of four times. Her last citation required her to appear before Magistrate Jeffrey Shore last week. Shore sentenced her to 10 days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

In Garfield Heights, an ordinance makes it illegal to feed stray dogs and cats.

"I understand my mother has broken a law repeatedly with this, and it that is a law in Garfield Heights but it should have been reviewed individually. Why would you send a 79-year-old lady to jail for feeding cats?" her son, Dave Pawlowski, said.

Segula is expected to report to jail on Aug. 11.

