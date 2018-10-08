8 children, teen, adult taken to hospital after van crashes into school bus on Detroit's east side

A school bus was involved in a collission Oct. 8, 2018 near Mount Elliott and Lafayette in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Eight children, a teenager and an adult were taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a school bus on Detroit's east side, officials said.

Officials said the school bus was parked in the eastbound lane of Lafayette Street near Chene when it pulled out in front of the van.

The children were transported for evaluation, and it is precautionary, according to police.

An adult and a 15-year-old were in the van. They were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

