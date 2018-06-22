News

8 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

baycounty-mi.gov

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 8 beaches are:

  • Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach    Midland
  • Lake Huron - Conger-Lighthouse Beach    St. Clair
  • Lake Huron - Fort Gratiot County Park    St. Clair
  • Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach    St. Clair
  • Lake Huron - Keewadhin Road Beach    St. Clair
  • Wolf Lake - Sunset Park    Muskegon
  • Mona Lake - Mona Lake Park Beach    Muskegon
  • Lake St. Helen - Richfield Township Public Fishing Site    Roscommon

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.