8 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.
Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.
The 8 beaches are:
- Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach Midland
- Lake Huron - Conger-Lighthouse Beach St. Clair
- Lake Huron - Fort Gratiot County Park St. Clair
- Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach St. Clair
- Lake Huron - Keewadhin Road Beach St. Clair
- Wolf Lake - Sunset Park Muskegon
- Mona Lake - Mona Lake Park Beach Muskegon
- Lake St. Helen - Richfield Township Public Fishing Site Roscommon
