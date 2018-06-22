8 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 8 beaches are:

Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach Midland

Lake Huron - Conger-Lighthouse Beach St. Clair

Lake Huron - Fort Gratiot County Park St. Clair

Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach St. Clair

Lake Huron - Keewadhin Road Beach St. Clair

Wolf Lake - Sunset Park Muskegon

Mona Lake - Mona Lake Park Beach Muskegon

Lake St. Helen - Richfield Township Public Fishing Site Roscommon

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.