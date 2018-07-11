8-year-old Birmingham boy saves his brother's life when he starts choking

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - An 8-year-old boy saved his 7-year-old brother's life Tuesday when he started choking.

The boys were eating lunch when Stavi Stassinopoulos choked on an olive.

"I could only breathe out of my nose, not my mouth," Stavi said.

While the boys' babysitter was on the phone with 911, Taso Stassinopoulos stepped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver on his brother until the olive dislodged from his throat. By the time EMS crews arrived, Stavi was breathing again.

"I'm his brother and I look after him," Taso said.

