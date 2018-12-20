8-year-old girl hurt by falling table at Field Elementary School in Canton

CANTON, Mich. - A table fell and hit an 8-year-old girl at Field Elementary School on Friday.

Jessica Jones was helping clean up after lunch when the janitor allegedly told the children to push the wall-mounted tables up.

According to the little girl and her family, the children were left unsupervised when the table fell, hitting Jessica.

“The whole thing came down on her, and we’re not exactly sure where it hit first, but her face was bruised, her back was bruised and her foot was trapped under it,” her mother, Janet Jones said.

Her classmates ran to get help. The swelling on Jessica's face was immediate and she was left with bruising, but she is feeling better.

“Right now, it’s fine. My back has gotten a lot better, and my foot isn’t hurting at all,” Jessica said.

“I don’t understand why they would have kids push the tables into the wells, I really don’t,” her father, Dennis Jones, said.

Both parents said their first thought after getting the call was of 3-year-old Lilliana Kerr, who was crushed to death by a falling wall-mounted table at a Dearborn Heights school last year.

In that case, the reason the table fell was a defective latch, but in Jessica's case, the table wasn't latched at all.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools released the following statement:

"We will not offer any comments on individual students or personnel matters, however, the district is investigation [sic] the situation thoroughly at this time. As always, student safety and well-being remains the number one priority at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. "

