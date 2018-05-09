8-year-old Michigan girl hit, killed by car while trying to feed homeless

An undated courtesy photo provided by the family of Nevaeh Alston. (WOODTV)

An absolutely tragic story is unfolding in the Grand Rapids area.

An 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Family tells WOODTV that Navaeh Alston was hit while crossing the road the feed homeless people who were near the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

According to WOODTV, the fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. on Bridge Street in front of Bridgewater Place. She was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound between Scribner Avenue and the Grand River bridge.

Navaeh was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

