80-year-old Oakland County man dies from West Nile Virus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed an 80-year-old man from Oakland County died due to complications from West Nile Virus, the Oakland County Health Division announced Tuesday. This is the first human WNV-related death in Oakland County since 2015 and the second this year in Michigan.

“This is a tragic reminder of how severe West Nile Virus can be, especially for adults over 50 who are at greater risk for severe illness," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County Health Division. “We strongly encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes, even as we enter the fall season.”

Residents, especially older adults, are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these instructions:

Be careful using repellent on the hands of children as it may irritate the eyes and mouth.

Wear protective clothing such as long sleeved shirts and pants.

Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings. Do not prop open doors.

