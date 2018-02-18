81-year-old man's vehicle stolen after thieves assault him in Detroit

DETROIT - An 81-year-old man was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Detroit, police said.

Police said the man was in front of his apartment in the 3600 block of Rivard Street at 8:45 p.m. when two armed men approached him.

He told police that one of the men, who was armed with an assault rifle, told him, "Don't move. I don't want to kill you," while another man hit the victim in the head with a handgun twice.

The men got into the victim's vehicle, a gray 2016 Lincoln MKX with tinted windows, and fled the scene. They also took the victim's cellphone and wallet, police said.

The man with the assault rifle is described as a black man with a thin build and dark complexion. He is in his 20s and is about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and a black knit skullcap.

There is no description of the second man, expect that he was armed with an unknown handgun.

