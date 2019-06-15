81-year-old woman mugged, carjacked outside Waterford Township grocery store

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A community is on edge after a man carjacked an 81-year-old woman Friday outside a grocery store in Waterford Township.

Police believe it's possible the same man has attacked someone else before.

ORIGINAL STORY: Car, purse stolen from 81-year-old woman in Waterford Township

It happened at Tenuta's Food Lane on Sashabaw Road. Employees said the victim was a regular of the store.

Samantha Comstock knew something was off during her shift Saturday. The victim was in line for her register, and so was the culprit.

Comstock said the man waited outside and grabbed the older woman's purse. She collapsed to the ground, and the man attempted to flee, but his vehicle got stuck on a curb.

Police said the man ran back to the woman and carjacked her, taking her white 2018 Dodge Journey.

Waterford police are looking for the man, who they believe could be connected to another robbery outside the Waterford Township Senior Center. A purse was grabbed from a 76-year-old woman June 3.

RELATED: Waterford police looking for suspect accused of stealing purse from 76-year-old woman

The Dodge Journey has not been recovered. Its license plate is DXE-8549.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6068 or through its anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.