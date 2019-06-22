82-year-old Michigan pilot injured after crashing plane

Authorities said the pilot was injured while trying to land the plane at Marine City Airport.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY Mich. - On Friday night, an 82-year-old Clay Township man was injured in a plane crash, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the pilot was injured while trying to land the plane at Marine City Airport.

The crash happened north of Arnold Road and west of Marine City Airport behind a home.

Officials managed to locate the pilot through a phone tracking app. The man said all he remembers is losing power before crashing.

The pilot was sent to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.