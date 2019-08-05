82-year-old Michigan woman flips car trying to avoid squirrel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - An 82-year-old woman hit a parked car and flipped her own vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting a squirrel, according to WPBN/UpNorthLive.

The incident happened in Traverse City Sunday evening. UpNorthLive reports that police said the driver was able to get out of the car with the help of a witness who heard the crash.

The woman refused to go to a hospital and was evaluated by members of the Traverse City Fire Department who, as UpNorthLive reports, determined she only had minor scrapes and bruises.

She was given a citation for driving without due care and caution.

