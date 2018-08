DETROIT - An 83-year-old man was killed Monday when he was crushed by his own vehicle at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Police said the man stopped to get gas and noticed his car was still in gear when he went to the pump.

He tried to get back into the car to stop it, but it was too late, officials said. The car spun around and crashed into a pole, crushing him in between, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.