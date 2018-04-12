84-year-old man to be sentenced for embezzling thousands from Farmington Hills church

Edgar Zarins is accused of embezzling $167,000 from St. Paul's Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - An 84-year-old man is due in court Thursday morning to be sentenced on embezzlement charges after funds went missing from the coffers of a church in Farmington Hills.

Edgar Zarins pleaded no contest to embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000.

Zarins was the treasurer of St. Paul's Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church.

"We had an audit and discovered things were not right," said Mara Bitte, a church board member.

Board members allege Zarins embezzled an estimated $167,000 in funds, but it's hard to tell the exact amount since it came from donations.

The small church has about 100 members.

