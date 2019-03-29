88 cats, 1 dog rescued from Mount Clemens home lived in poor conditions

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - One dog and 88 cats were rescued from a Mount Clemens home Thursday, Jeff Randazzo of Macomb County Animal Control confirmed.

Conditions in the home were terrible, Randazzo said. The woman in the home was being evicted. Eviction notes had been placed on the home's door. The cats were discovered after a court officer showed up at the home. When the woman opened the door, the court officer saw the cats and agencies showed up to remove the animals.

The woman in the home was living there since 2017. Several of the cats had never had medical care. Randazzo said the cats need medical care, vaccines, deworming and other health related services.

The woman is being evaluated at a hospital and has signed over the cats to the Macomb County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.