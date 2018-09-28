88 pounds of marijuana found at traffic stop in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A simple traffic stop in Rochester Hills led police to find nearly 90 pounds of suspected marijuana

According to authorities, on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., an Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 van for speeding in the area of Auburn Road and Primrose Lane. While the van was stopped, the deputy discovered that the registration plate had been canceled and the vehicle was currently unregistered. The van was impounded.

While it was impounded, an inventory search of the van occurred and authorities saw several large garbage bags and boxes inside. A green leafy substance was seen inside one of the bags. Upon checking the bags further, police found that other garbage bags and boxes contained numerous packages of suspected marijuana.

The 88 pounds of marijuana were confiscated and placed into evidence.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Madison Heights, was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail and has been charged with one count of felony deliver/manufacture marijuana over 5 kilograms.

