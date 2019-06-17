89-year-old Oak Park woman helps police apprehend murder suspect

OAK PARK, Mich. - Hours before she died, an 89-year-old woman helped end a large police manhunt Sunday afternoon after Devonte Bailey, 23, was arrested in the 24000 block of Berkley Street.

A heavy police precese disrupted the normally quiet neighborhood Saturday. Bailey is accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law at a home in the 13000 block of Burton Street, just a few blocks north of where he was found. Police said an argument led to violence and a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times at about 6 p.m. at the home Saturday.

Police said Bailey broke into a vacant house in the neighborhood that was under construction after a fire. An unusual set of circumstances led to 89-year-old Beverly Waterstone tracking him down.

Waterstone was next door and heard the commotion. Her and her son, Gordon, thought it could have been raccoons.

Beverly Waterstone died Sunday morning. Police came to the house as a part of protocol, and that's when Gordon Waterstone told officers about the strange noises.

"They walked around the house, and I said, 'The house next door has been vacant since a fire last year,'" Waterstone said.

Officers checked the vacant house and found footprints and a dented back door. They found Bailey inside.

Police said Bailey spent the entire night in the boarded-up house before Beverly Waterstone's tip led to his arrest.

"I'm just sorry that I can't tell her what happened today that she missed," Gordon Waterstone said.

Gordon Waterstone believes his mom is in a better place now and knows the big part she played in catching a criminal right before her death.

"In the end, a tragedy turned into something positive for the community," Gordon Waterstone said.

Bailey is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 248-691-7520.

