9 killed, 27 injured in Dayton, Ohio mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio - Police tape surrounded Fifth Street on Sunday evening -- a very popular area in Dayton, Ohio.

Things are quiet now, but early Sunday morning was a different story.

"The entire incident only lasted a minute," said Ronald Edwards.

Edwards said he was here with friends in the Oregon District. He said he was tired, so he left and started walking to his car when the shooting happened. Police said 24-year old Connor Betts fired multiple shots outside Ned Peppers Bar.

Nine people were killed, including Betts' sister, and at least 27 people were injured. Edwards said he fears his friends are a part of that list.

"Nobody is answering their phones," Edwards said. "I haven’t heard from anybody yet.”

Police said multiple hospitals worked on victims, including Grand View Medical Center.

“It was an organized chaos," said Resident Physician Lauren Smith, with Grand View Medical Center. "Something we haven’t experienced before."

Police said the suspect fired a high-capacity rifle and he had additional magazines with him. Many are wondering why this happened.

"There are periods where my mind is racing and periods where just nothing is going through my mind," said Smith.

“I thought I was having a nightmare," Edwards said. "No, it’s right here in Dayton.”

The police are working with a blood bank to set up donation opportunities. There will be a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday commemorating the lives of the shooting victims.

