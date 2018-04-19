9 medical pot business moved toward licensure in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan regulators have allowed the first marijuana businesses to start the process toward being licensed to operate in the newly regulated and taxed industry.

The Medical Marihuana Licensing Board took the first step Thursday toward qualifying the applications of nine businesses and turned down two. The applicants need physical locations and community approval to proceed.

Initial licenses to grow, process, sell, transport or test marijuana will be issued by June 15. Some have expressed concerns the process isn't moving quickly enough.

The state began accepting applications in December and 470 individuals or companies have applied.

A 2016 law aimed to address confusion surrounding the legality of dispensary shops that opened after voters in 2008 authorized marijuana for medical use. The new law includes a 3 percent tax on provisioning centers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.