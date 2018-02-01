9 people taken to hospital from Detroit home due to carbon monoxide poisoning

DETROIT - Nine people were taken to the hospital Thursday for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning they suffered at a home in Detroit, officials said.

The victims were taken to Oakwood Beaumont Hospital around 1:50 a.m. Thursday from a home in the 6300 block of Minock Street. They had minor complaints that were consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning, health officials said.

Five males -- ages 12, 14, 16, 30 and 41 -- and four females -- ages 10, 17, 42 and 63 -- were treated for non-life-threatening illnesses.

Officials said firefighters got readings that showed there was carbon monoxide in the home. They aren't sure if the family had a carbon monoxide detector.

Firefighters said the victims are lucky they called when they did, and they reminded the public that it's important to have a carbon monoxide detector.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.