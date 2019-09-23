9-year-old boy dragged by pickup truck after hit-and-run on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - A 9-year-old boy was dragged by a pickup truck after a hit-and-run crash that left him and his mother injured on Detroit's east side, police said.

The boy and his 39-year-old mother were both seriously injured, medical officials said.

Police arrested the 52-year-old pickup truck driver.

An eyewitness who didn't want to go on camera told Local 4 the mother and son wanted to cross the street at the intersection of Kelly Road and Morang Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday.

The mother grabbed her son's hand as they waited for the green light to change, police said. When the stop light turned red, they started to cross the street and were struck by a red 1990s Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to authorities.

Police said the truck driver didn't slow down after it struck them, instead dragging the boy down the street.

The 39-year-old mother was struck in the leg, police said.

Both the 9-year-old boy and his mother were tossed on the ground, authorities said. The boy was badly bleeding, officials said.

Emergency medical officials took them to a nearby hospital. The boy is in critical condition and his mother is in temporary serious condition, police said.

The 52-year-old driver abandoned his pickup truck a few blocks north of the crash scene and ran away, police said.

A witness told Local 4 a number of people who saw the hit-and-run started running after the driver.

Officers later towed the pickup truck away as evidence.

The driver returned to the crash scene in another vehicle and was taken into custody, according to authorities. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending arraignment.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby Citgo gas station caught the crash on video. Detroit police plan to use the video as part of the investigation.

