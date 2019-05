The child was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 9-year-old was shot in the neck Saturday morning in Superior Township, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex in the 8000 block of MacArthur Boulevard. The child was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

