90-year-old dies after SUV crushed by falling tree in Michigan

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a 90-year-old man has died after the SUV in which he was riding was crushed by a falling tree in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s department says 90-year-old Howard Thumser of Lowell was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday afternoon’s accident in Lowell Township.

An initial investigation found that his 83-year-old wife Judith Thumser was driving when witnesses say a tree fell and hit another tree, sending the second tree falling onto the windshield and roof of the SUV. The death is being investigated as accidental.

Judith Thumser had what were described as minor injuries. The Kent County Road Commission responded and removed the fallen tree.

