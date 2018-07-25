90-year-old Pontiac woman's home riddled with bullets

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 90-year-old Pontiac woman is shaken up after her home was riddled with bullets during a shooting.

The shots were fired around noon Tuesday near the intersection of Emerson and Pennsylvania avenues, just off University Drive.

Shawn Jack was home when a man on the sidewalk outside started blasting gunshots right in front of his neighbor's house, police said.

Jack said it appeared to be a drug deal turned violent. The man was running from a car and began firing in the car's direction, officials said. His shots hit a home down the street where the 90-year-old woman lives.

Officials said the woman is shaken up but OK.

