911 calls released in fatal plane crash in Detroit neighborhood near Forest Lawn Cemetery

DETROIT - A private plane heading to Coleman A. Young International Airport crashed on June 24, killing two people and severely injuring a teenager.

Detroit police confirmed it was a family coming to town for a volleyball tournament.

The 911 calls received that night were released Friday. They show how the fatal crash affected those who witnessed it.

This call came from the crash scene:

Caller: "I was riding up Elden and I saw a plane kinda wigging out in the air and I turned down Milton and heard it crash."

911: "OK, lower your voice. OK, lower your voice, Ma'am. Ma'am, was it a private plane?"

Caller: "Yeah, it looked like a private plane."

911: "Was it a small plane, correct?"

Caller: "Yes."

911: "So, do we need an ambulance also?"

Caller: "Yes, they're banging on the windows."

911: "Are they trapped in there?"

Caller: "Yes, yes. It's on fire as well."

With lives hanging in the balance, everyone wanted to help. Some witnesses tried to get to those trapped inside the flaming aircraft.

911: "Anything still burning?"

Caller: "Yeah, the plane is on fire. The wing blew up and they're trying to get them out."

That's when professional rescue crews arrived on the scene.

Caller: "The firefighters are taking care of the plane as we speak."

911: "OK, so they're with the passengers of the plane?"

Caller: "Yes, one of them. I don't know about the other one. But, yes, they're with one of them. I don't know about the other one, I'm sorry. Two people got out."

One of the takeaways from the released 911 calls is how difficult it is to stay calm in a life-and-death situation and how 911 operators need to work to get vital information in a clear fashion.

