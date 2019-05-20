AAA, Detroit Tigers, and law enforcement encourage safe driving during Memorial Day weekend

A construction worker is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle May 15, 2019 in Salem Township. (WDIV)

DETROIT - With Memorial Day slowly creeping around the corner, hundreds of Michiganders are preparing to pack into their cars and head in one direction: north.

Yet, as many embark on a weekend getaway, roads become increasingly more dangerous. An average of 360 people lose their lives traveling Memorial Day weekend, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

To prevent high numbers of traffic deaths and injuries, AAA Michigan, the Detroit Tigers, Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies have joined forces to tackle unsafe driving and promote a safer summer.

Heather Drake, vice president of government relations and public affairs for AAA Michigan, stresses the importance of bringing attention to the need for all drivers to be alert behind the wheel.

“This awareness effort emphasizes the need for all motorists to avoid distracted driving and take a break every two hours," Drake said. "Last year during the three summer holidays a total of 38 lives were lost on Michigan roads. We hope to make our roads safer this summer season through this awareness campaign.”

As part of the initiative Operation C.A.R.E created by AAA and Michigan State Police, 54 C.A.R.E banners will be placed in rest areas across the state of Michigan during Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend and July 4. At these rest stops, volunteers will be giving out free coffee in Operation C.A.R.E cups and providing information regarding traffic safety.

In addition, Comeria Park will be hosting an event in Detroit Monday with guest speakers including Detroit police Chief James Craig, Detroit Tigers Vice President of Communications Ron Colangelo and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bounchard.

The speakers will provide information on a multitude of issues, including impaired driving prevention, teen driver safety, underage drinking prevention and speed limit compliance.

As the unnofical vacation season commences, AAA predicts this upcoming weekend will gather the second highest travel volume since AAA began tracking holiday travel data in 2000. AAA also predicts the greatest amount of congestion will be on Thursday, May 23, and Friday May 24, in the late afternoon.

