AAA Michigan: Average gas prices continue to drop

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average price of gas across the state decreased about 10 cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.78 per gallon. Michigan's daily statewide average gas prices are about 19 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas last week was about $2.88.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Jackson area, where it was about $2.62 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Marquette area for the fifth straight week, where it was $2.93 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.82 -- about eight cents less compared to last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 30 cents more than this same time last year.

Gas prices have decreased for 17 straight days and have dropped 26 cents over that time period.

"Motorists are getting a welcome reprieve from high prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "Gas prices have been pushed lower by oil prices, which significantly declined during the past two weeks. The market is responding to strong gains in domestic oil supplies, easing global supply concerns. Motorists can expect additional declines at the pump if oil prices drop again this week."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.