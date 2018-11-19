AAA Michigan: Gas prices at lowest level in 2 years for Thanksgiving travel

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 12 cents in the past week to about $2.49 per gallon ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is at its lowest level since February amid continued declines in oil prices.

AAA says gas prices in Michigan for Thanksgiving are at their lowest level in two years.



