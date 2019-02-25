AAA Michigan: Gas prices in Metro Detroit increase 6 cents since last week

DETROIT - AAA Michigan is reporting gas prices across Metro Detroit have increased 6 cents since this time last week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says motorists in the metro area are paying an average of $2.41 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 26 cents more than this time last month and 4 cents less than this same time last year.

Accoring to AAA, gas prices hit a new 2019 record of $2.44 per gallon last week and have declined 3 cents since then.

Statewide motorists are paying an average of $36 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is a discount of $11 from when prices were their highest last May.

"Gas prices may fluctuate over the next couple weeks, but will mostly follow and upward trend this spring, as demand rises and refineries switch to a more expensive summer-blend gasoline. AAA forecasts the national average should peak at around $2.75 by Memorial Day weekend. That opens the door for an average increase of another 35 cents this spring," said Nancy Cain, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

To check out AAA's state and metro gas price averages click here.

