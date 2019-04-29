AAA Michigan: Metro Detroit gas prices rise 3 cents

AAA Michigan is reporting that gas prices across Metro Detroit have increased 3¢ from last week.

The auto club says drivers are paying an average of $2.86 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, that's 1¢ less than this same time last year.

Statewide gas prices are up 6¢ compared to a week ago to an average of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded.

"Robust gas demand continues to shrink stocks and drive up pump prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Prices may fluctuate, but with summer driving season approaching we will likely see pump prices continue to increase."

According to AAA, the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were in Benton Harbor, Marquette and Saginaw. While the lease expensive averages were in Flint, Traverse City and Metro Detroit.

